版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 03:30 BJT

US still needs Canada's oil as its own output rises-IEA

OTTAWA Nov 26 The United States will still need to import crude as production from the Bakken and other domestic shale oil regions rises, and Canada is a big potential source of such supplies, Fatih Birol, the International Energy Agency's chief economist, said Monday.

In its annual forecast this month, the IEA said the United States could come close to being energy self-sufficient by 2035. Canada currently is the largest foreign oil supplier to the United States.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐