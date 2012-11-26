US still needs Canada's oil as its own output rises-IEA

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
OTTAWA Nov 26 The United States will still need to import crude as production from the Bakken and other domestic shale oil regions rises, and Canada is a big potential source of such supplies, Fatih Birol, the International Energy Agency's chief economist, said Monday.
In its annual forecast this month, the IEA said the United States could come close to being energy self-sufficient by 2035. Canada currently is the largest foreign oil supplier to the United States.
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application