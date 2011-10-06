UPDATE 2-Fire near Cushing, Okla. oil hub "under control"

* Mile-wide fire 3 to 4 miles (5-6.5 km) east of Cushing

* NYMEX delivery point has 60 million barrels of oil tanks

* Companies said facilities not seriously threatened

(Updates, adds market impact)

HOUSTON, Oct 6 A wildfire burning near the giant Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage hub on Thursday was "basically under control" by late afternoon, an emergency management official said.

"They've pretty well got it contained. There's just a lot of hot spots down in the timber they're working on," said Payne County Emergency Manager Bob Noltensmeyer.

There was no apparent impact on oil prices. Companies with tanks at Cushing said they were not seriously threatened.

"It's far, far east of us," said Larry Springer, spokesman for the major pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO).

The fire, the first this wildfire season to pose a threat to the NYMEX oil futures delivery hub, started before 12:00 CDT (1700 GMT) and was still burning more than four hours later as firefighters brought it under control, Noltensmeyer said.

No injuries were reported. The cause had not been determined, he said.

The wildfire, about a mile wide and a mile and a half deep, raised concern because it was being blown by 30-mile-an-hour winds, 3 to 4 miles east of Cushing, Noltensmeyer said.

Six fire departments and a water-dropping helicopter were called to the scene, he said.

Cushing, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange futures contract, has 60 million barrels of oil storage capacity and is about half full, said Abudi Zein, a spokesman for Genscape, which monitors the site.

November WTI crude futures CLX1 were at $82.58 a barrel when the blaze was reported and within 20 minutes fell to $82.43 before rebounding to $82.55. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Krisen Hays and Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)