REFILE-Heavy Iraq crude has limited appeal for U.S. Gulf Coast buyers

(Removes duplicate paragraph)
By Liz Hampton and Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON Dec 15 Sellers of a new grade of Iraqi
oil are competing fiercely to win market share on the U.S. Gulf
Coast, though high sulfur content has limited appeal for
refiners of the crude, known as Basra Heavy.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) began selling
the crude with an API gravity of about 23 degrees in May after
separating it from the Basra Light stream to resolve quality and
consistency issues and reach new customers.
The first shipments of Basra Heavy to the U.S. Gulf Coast
were modest. They peaked in October at nearly 2.5 million
barrels, then plunged 80 percent in November. December arrivals
have also been low, according to Reuters vessel tracking data.
Other volumes arrived since May on vessels carrying 11.7
million barrels of Basra Heavy and Basra Light in segregated
hulls that went to refiners including Exxon Mobil,
Chevron Corp., Marathon Petroleum and Valero
Energy.
Shipments from these so-called co-loaded vessels also fell
by half to 1 million barrels in November from October, according
to tracking data.
Sales dropped off even though SOMO trimmed its Official
Selling Price for Basra Heavy to the United States several times
to win customers. Its discount to the sour crude index has grown
to $6.25 a barrel from $3.90 in September. Traders estimate that
Basra Heavy is aggressively priced several dollars below Western
Canadian Select, a competing North American grade.
Introduction of Basra Heavy initially concerned suppliers of
Latin American heavy grades seeking to guard their U.S. market
share, traders and producers said. But those worries have waned.
A source at another U.S. refiner said his company bought a
test cargo a couple of months ago, but made no additional
purchases because of quality concerns about the grade whose
sulfur content exceeds 4 percent.
Some refiners are still attracted to the crude because of
its price, but they are blending it at the refinery to bring it
to an acceptable specification, traders said.
Because buyers do not want entire tankers with 2 million
barrels of Basra Heavy, smaller vessels deliver batches after
ship-to-ship transfers that add costs for sellers.
A similar pattern exists in Asia.
But for producers of some Latin American heavy and medium
blends, more competition is forcing spot sellers to give deeper
discounts, according to sources.
Still, buyers say West African heavier crudes are more
likely to be pushed out of the U.S. market by the new Iraqi
grade than popular Latin American ones.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton and Marianna Parraga; Additional
reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Terry Wade
and David Gregorio)