UPDATE 1-Mars Gulf of Mexico oil platform in maintenance in May--Shell

HOUSTON, March 27 The Mars oil platform in the
Gulf of Mexico, a major supplier of crude to U.S. refiners, will
shut down for planned maintenance in May, operator Royal Dutch
Shell Plc said Tuesday.
"This has been a planned shutdown. It is normal maintenance
along with some work in preparation for the Mars B 'Olympus'
development," Shell spokeswoman Emily Oberton said.
Mars averaged producing more than 293,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of medium sour crude in February, according to a company
website.
Mars B or Olympus involves expanded production of about
100,000 bpd from a second deepwater platform to begin operation
in the Mars field in 2015, Shell has said.