COLUMN-North Dakota's oil output stabilises but does not fall: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 13 Crude oil production data
published by the state of North Dakota on Friday contained
something for both bulls and bears.
Bears can point to the unexpected resilience of shale
production in the face of lower oil prices while bulls can point
to the fact that production is no longer growing after five
years of tremendous gains.
The state pumped an average of 1.2 million barrels per day
(bpd) in May, an increase of 32,000 bpd compared with April,
according to the Department of Mineral Resources (link.reuters.com/kan25w).
Production remained steady with an average of just 80-90
rigs drilling in May, far fewer than the 120-130 rigs the
department forecast at the start of the year would be necessary
to maintain 1.2 million bpd.
By concentrating remaining rigs on the most productive parts
of the Bakken and raising efficiency, the state's drillers have
steadied output with fewer than half the rigs employed last
October.
But production has been essentially flat for the last nine
months, bringing to an end the explosive output increases that
had been reported for much of the previous seven years.
State output has risen by an average of just 0.2 percent per
month for the last six months, down from 3.3 percent per month
in the half-year to September 2014, and the slowest rate for six
years.
And production over the last nine months has risen by an
average of just 0.7 percent, the slowest since the beginning of
2007 (link.reuters.com/nan25w and
link.reuters.com/qan25w).
The slowdown has been the longest and deepest "pause" in the
state's oil boom since the start of the shale revolution.
Whether the data is bearish or bullish for oil prices is a
bit like asking whether a beer glass is half full or half empty;
it all depends on perspective.
STEADY BUT NOT FALLING
For bears, production is not falling by as much as expected,
even though prices have plunged and the number of rigs drilling
in the state has fallen by 60 percent since October.
Shale producers have demonstrated their resilience in the
face of wellhead prices of less than $50 per barrel, just half
what they were earning a year ago.
If further reductions in shale output are needed to
rebalance the global oil market, wellhead prices will have to go
even lower.
For bulls, shale, which provided almost all the marginal
increase in global supplies over the past five years, has
stopped growing at $50 per barrel.
Zero growth would remove one important source of oversupply
and, coupled with continued growth in fuel consumption, promote
a gradual return to balance in the global market.
The critical question is whether mere stabilisation, or a
slowdown in the rate of growth, will be enough to rebalance the
market over the next 12-18 months.
MORE RIGS, MORE OIL?
Some shale drillers are already talking about adding extra
rigs again and growing output in 2016, though there is little
sign of this so far.
Pioneer Natural Resources told investors on July 8
it would add two more rigs per month through the rest of 2015 in
Texas provided the oil price "remains constructive".
Baker Hughes data shows the number of rigs drilling for oil
across the United States has risen slightly in each of the last
two weeks, after 29 consecutive weeks of decline. But the
increase is very small so far (link.reuters.com/qag25w).
Critically, North Dakota's own records show that the number
of rigs drilling in the state has remained basically unchanged
in recent weeks at 70-75 , about 10 fewer than in May.
In any case, there is an element of bravado in
pronouncements from independent shale producers who must
convince investors their business model is sustainable even with
much lower prices.
It remains unclear what price level producers need to start
growing output again. Pioneer said only that oil prices needed
to remain "constructive". Others have suggested they would be
able to increase production if prices went above $70.
Since the start of the month, however, U.S. oil prices have
fallen more than $6 per barrel, 11 percent, to just $52 per
barrel and some analysts think they will far further in the
coming months, which could prompt the shale firms to cancel
plans for more rigs.
Now that shale producers have become the marginal suppliers
to the market, drilling, production and prices will all be
co-determined.
Strong resumption in shale output growth would likely
require higher oil prices, while lower prices will leave shale
growing only slowly if at all.
