RPT-Post-Macondo US Gulf back at full pelt, costs up

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 29 (- U.S. Gulf drilling was back at full pelt in August with 31 rigs at work up from 29 before the Macondo well blowout of April 2010, but costs have risen and time taken to obtain permits is still longer, industry executives said on Wednesday.

"Our world changed on April 20, 2010," said Robert Potter, President, FMC Technologies, which makes drilling and well completion equipment with a 70 percent focus on subsea kit.

Jason Nye, Senior Vice President, U.S. Offshore for Norwegian group Statoil, said approval time for drilling permits there had yet to recover to pre-Macondo levels, standing at 117 days against 92 before the explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig.

Permit approval time peaked at 234 days after the disaster at the BP operated well, which killed 11 people and set off the United States' worst offshore oil spill, spewing crude into the sea for months.

Citing data from rigzone.com for his rig count, Nye said costs had risen by 5 to 10 percent since Macondo. Extra costs were down mainly down to rising drilling times , he said, including the impact of a focus on weekly testing of blowout prevention equipment.

The blowout preventer (BOP) was one item of equipment that failed in the Macondo disaster.

Potter estimated the extra drilling cost at $1.4 million per well and noted that more customers were now buying costlier vertical 'trees' for the business end of the drilling rig. Vertical trees use gate valves, which he said were now seen as a safer option than the crown plugs arrangement on horizontal trees.

Speaking at the Offshore Northern Seas conference in Stavanger, Norway, both execs also noted the return of big oil companies like BP and ExxonMobil to licensing rounds.

Hurricane Isaac was disrupting U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production on Wednesday, with output down more than 90 percent and coastal refineries shut down on Tuesday as the storm approached the Louisiana coastline.

Government figures showed offshore oil output down by 1.3 million barrels per day from normal levels. Offshore gulf natural gas output was curtailed by two-thirds, and refinery and port closures added to the storm-related supply disruptions.

The closures were precautionary and most energy analysts expected Isaac to spare Gulf Coast energy installations from any significant damage.