Valero CEO says low oil prices encourage global fuel demand

HOUSTON Jan 28 Valero Energy Corp
Chairman and Chief Executive Joe Gorder said on Wednesday low
oil prices are encouraging continued global demand for refined
products like motor fuels gasoline and diesel.
Speaking at a Houston energy conference, Gorder said many of
the company's refineries could run more light sweet crude oil
but the downward global price pressure on oil is making all
crude grades attractive.
Gorder, who leads the nation's largest refiner, said gaining
a permit for a project to offload crude delivered by rail at a
California refinery is difficult but the company will keep
trying.
