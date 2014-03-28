Venezuela sees 2.3 mln bbl for open market in April -document

HOUSTON, March 28 Venezuela's state-run PDVSA is
offering at least 2.3 million barrels of crude, ultra low-sulfur
diesel (ULSD) and jet fuel on the open market for delivery in
April from its 187,000 bpd Puerto la Cruz refinery and other
terminals located in eastern Venezuela, an internal document
seen by Reuters says.
The company has ramped up tenders in recent weeks amid a
bigger need for cash and decreasing domestic fuel demand because
of ongoing protests against President Nicolas Maduro.
The tenders for April come after tenders in March to sell
730,000 barrels of ULSD, jet fuel, natural gasoline and light
virgin naphtha.
"The company is long products after restarting several units
at Amuay refinery," said a trader who negociates with the
state-owned company.
The document says PDVSA and its joint ventures have
available for April four 240,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD, one
240,000 barrel cargo of jet fuel and two 550,000 barrel cargoes
of diluted crude oil going out from different blocks in the
Orinoco belt.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade)