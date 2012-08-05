Venezuela's Ramirez sees oil around $100/brl-Argentine paper

BUENOS AIRES Aug 5 Venezuela sees international
crude oil prices holding at around $100 per barrel, the
country's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said in an interview
published by Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 on Sunday.
London's benchmark Brent crude rose around 2.5
percent to nearly $109 per barrel on Friday, tracking the U.S.
market and reacting to worries about tighter Brent supply caused
by maintenance of oil fields in the North Sea.
"We think that the international price per barrel will
remain around $100," the paper quoted Ramirez as saying.
"Despite the economic crisis in the United States and
Europe, which provoked a fall in demand, other elements ...
influence the price: the political destabilization of the Middle
East, events in North Africa, what is happening in Syria and the
permanent threats over Iran."
Ramirez said in Brazil this week he saw no need for an
emergency OPEC meeting because global crude prices were showing
signs of recovering, and said $100 a barrel was a fair price.
Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, the economic
engine of President Hugo Chavez's socialist policies, is working
on projects with Argentina's YPF, which President
Cristina Fernandez decided to nationalize this year from under
Spain's Repsol.
Argentina's government seized a 51 percent stake in YPF from
Repsol in May, arguing it had not invested enough to sustain oil
and natural gas production amid booming demand. Repsol rejects
the accusation.