Venezuela seeks light crude contracts to make blends -sources

| HOUSTON, July 27
HOUSTON, July 27 Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA)
has asked oil suppliers to submit offers to sell the South
American country up to 70,000 barrels per day of ultralight
sweet crudes through contracts of one to five years, potential
bidders told Reuters.
If successful, the move would mark the most definitive step
state-owned PDVSA has taken to obtain longer-term supplies of
ultralight crude, which it needs to use as a diluent for its
growing output of extra heavy oil.
PDVSA bought some 4 million barrels of Algeria's Saharan
Blend light crude from October 2014 through January of this year
under an agreement with state-run Sonatrach. That deal ended
after disagreements over prices and delivery terms, forcing
PDVSA to resume production of less attractive blends made with
imported naphtha.
Under its new strategy, PDVSA would guarantee a source of
light crude for the coming years in the vast Orinoco belt, home
to most of the country's reserves. Even though the OPEC-member
nation has the world's largest oil reserves, it does not produce
enough light, sweet crude.
"PDVSA will receive offers until July 27. Only producing
companies were invited," said the source, who added that
Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron Corp
are on the list.
In the meantime, PDVSA recently has been buying Nigerian
crude to use as diluents, according to traders.
The first 1-million-barrel cargo bought from Shell arrived
on the Caribbean island of Curacao at the end of last month and
another two vessels of the same size are waiting to be unloaded,
according to ThomsonReuters vessel tracking data.
Another trader added that a document containing the terms of
the deal says the crude must be 40 API degrees of density or
lighter. The company is not willing to accept offers of
condensates.
But that source said some of the terms are flexible,
including the amount and size of the cargoes to be received per
month at Venezuelan ports.
Traders said Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp are in a
good position to offer Nigerian light, sweet crudes to
Venezuela.
It is still not clear if PDVSA would accept offers of shale
crudes including Eagle Ford crude, which would meet the terms
and save money in freight costs.
PDVSA recently said it was in conversations with other OPEC
countries such as Algeria, Angola, Iran and Nigeria to find
light crude supplies.
The Venezuelan firm did not answer requests for comments.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Paul
Simao)