Venezuela's PDVSA buys three cargoes of African crudes -traders

LONDON/HOUSTON, Sept 11 Venezuela's state-run
oil company PDVSA has bought three new cargoes of Angolan and
Nigerian crudes for delivery at Bullenbay terminal in the
Caribbean island of Curacao, according to traders and Thomson
Reuters vessel tracking data.
PDVSA started buying African crudes in June to use them as
diluents for its extra heavy oil and since then it has received
some 5 million barrels at Bullenbay, where it operates a storage
and blending terminal.
The first three cargoes of Nigerian Bonny Light and Bonga
crudes, 1 million barrels each, were bought from oil firm Royal
Dutch Shell and were discharged from June to July.
A new cargo loaded with 1 million barrels of Angolan light
crude Cabinda also supplied by Shell was loaded on Aug. 19 and
arrived in Curacao on Sept. 5 on taker Arctic, the tracking data
shows.
Tanker Stena Superior loaded last month with up to 1 million
barrels of Angolan Kissanje medium blend and is moored around
Bullenbay waiting to unload, according to the data. The provider
of this crude has not been identified by tracking systems.
The most recent cargo of African crude bought by PDVSA was
loaded this week with Nigerian crude on tanker Seavoyager at
Bonny Offshore Terminal and it is now on its way to Curacao.
This cargo was also sold by Shell, traders detailed.
Shell and PDVSA were not immediatly available to comment.
Venezuela, with vast oil reserves, started importing light
crude last year for first time in its history and since then it
has bought Algerian, Nigerian, Russian and Angolan light and
medium grades. Most of the oil is being used as diluent to
formulate exportable blends.
The company is now trying to organize its crude purchases
through a public offer that last month received proposals from
at least six foreign companies, including Shell, Norway's
Statoil, U.S. Chevron, India's Reliance
Industries Ltd and Essar Oil and PetroChina
Co.
Results of this offer are expected for this month. PDVSA is
buying spot cargoes in the meantime, traders said.
(Reporting by Libby George in London and Marianna Parraga in
Houston; Editing by Tom Brown)