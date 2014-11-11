UPDATE 1-BP, Noble Group, Vitol line up to sell fuels to Venezuela -traders

(Updates with information from London and Paraguana, details)
By Marianna Parraga and Libby George
HOUSTON/LONDON Nov 11 Oil and trading firms BP
, Noble Group and Vitol are among companies
offering gasoline and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) cargoes to
Venezuela's PDVSA, traders said on Tuesday as refinery outages
force the state-run company to make its biggest unplanned
products buy since 2012.
PDVSA is seeking up to eight 300,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD
and gasoline RON 91 and 95 to be received by Nov. 17. The 2.4
million barrels of refined products would fill a gap left by a
days-long outage at its 955,000 barrel-per-day Paraguana
Refining Center (CRP) that is expected to end on Thursday.
It would be difficult for a single provider to gather eight
cargoes in a week to be sold to PDVSA, so several suppliers are
needed for a total purchase that could top $280 million, the
traders told Reuters.
One gasoline cargo sold by Spain's Repsol to Noble
Group in October, slated to be shipped across the Atlantic,
could be rerouted to Venezuela, one of the traders said.
Vitol and BP also have cargoes at sea that could be detoured
to Venezuelan ports in the coming days, the traders added. BP is
a regular supplier to Venezuela, with two 300,000-barrel fuel
cargoes - on the Mariposa and Transsib Bridge - having sailed
from New York Harbor in recent weeks, according to vessel
tracking data via ThomsonReuters Eikon.
"Many barrels from the Mediterranean and northwest Europe
might divert to Venezuela," a gasoline trader said.
Venezuela's surprising requests since Friday have boosted
gasoline and diesel markets in the United States, which has
become a large exporter, and Europe.
In Europe, distillates such as diesel are currently in short
supply due to strong demand, a closed arbitrage from the United
States and a slow restart for several refineries, making it an
unlikely source for Venezuela's request.
But cargoes of gasoline, which are structurally long in
Europe, are more likely to move from Europe to Venezuela,
particularly those that were already sailing for the United
States or the Caribbean.
Besides power problems that affected the CRP, PDVSA's
smallest refinery, the 146,000 bpd El Palito, has its catalytic
cracker out of service for extended maintenance, workers told
Reuters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Libby George in
London; Additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston and
Sailu Urribarri in Paraguana, Venezuela; Editing by Terry Wade
and Bernard Orr)