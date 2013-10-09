PDVSA leases two secondhand Suezmax tankers from Greek broker

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 9 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA has leased two secondhand oil tankers owned by a Greek
broker, maritime sources said on Wednesday, and it plans to rent
another two Suezmaxes for its aging fleet which urgently needs
vessels for long distance routes to Asia.
PDVSA and Venezuela's official news agency said
the first tanker, the Rio Arauca, which arrived in Venezuelan
waters on Friday, came directly from the dockyard. But the
vessel's registration documents show it is owned by Horizon
Tankers, a company based in Greece.
The vessel, which used to be named Melodia, was finished in
2011 by the South Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries. In
July it changed its classification company, the broker and its
flag after being registered in the Marshall Islands.
A broker close to the deal said that the tanker, as well as
another Suezmax, from the same Greek company, called Rio Caroni
- its old name was Amarylis - are being operated by the Cyprus
branch of the German firm Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)
to serve PDVSA's fleet under leasing contracts.
"Venezuela is not the owner and it does not appear anywhere
in the vessels' documents. These deals were made to have faster
access to tankers that are already built," the broker said.
PDVSA ordered 42 new tankers in 2006 to expand its fleet and
cut high transportation costs on routes to Asian countries such
as China, India and Japan. But since then only five tankers have
been delivered because of numerous delays, so PDVSA now needs
vessels quickly to reduce its expensive freight bills.
Venezuela's Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Friday
that the Rio Arauca tanker, which has a capacity of 1 million
barrels, "will strengthen PDVSA's fleet in every route, in order
to satisfy the company's transportation needs."
He did not specify the vessel's origin, but said three other
Suezmaxes are already serving PDVSA's fleet.
Nevertheless, Reuters' ship tracking information shows that
only two of the Suezmaxes are active and navigating using their
new names, after being re-registered in the Marshall Islands.
The broker added that both vessels appear to be in good
condition and passed all their inspections, the last one being
carried out in Tokyo this year.
"If PDVSA urgently needs the tankers, this is an option.
But leasing the vessels through a foreign company implies that
Venezuelans will not be preferred to be hired as crew," another
broker said.
PDVSA is one of Bernhard Shulte's biggest clients. It is
currently operating eight Lakemaxes, three multipurpose vessels
for importing grain, the new Chinese VLCC (very large crude
carrier) Ayacucho, and the Suezmaxes.