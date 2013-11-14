UPDATE 1-PDVSA awards crude tender to U.S. refiner at wide discounts-trade

By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON Nov 14 State-run Petroleos de Venezuela
(PDVSA) awarded a contract to sell three cargoes of
heavy Laguna, Bachaquero and Bachblend crudes at wide discounts
from Brent to U.S. company Houston Refining, a trader close to
the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
The tender is an unusual move from PDVSA, which sells almost
all of its production through long-term supply contracts, mainly
to its Citgo unit in the Unites States and close allies such as
China's CNPC and India's Reliance.
Houston Refining, formerly known as Lyondell-Citgo Refining
(LCR), operates a 270,000 barrel per day refinery located on the
Gulf Coast in Texas. Citgo had a 41.25 percent stake in the
plant until it was sold in 2006 to its majority partner,
Lyondell Chemical.
During the Citgo-Lyondell partnership, a long-term supply
contract of 240,000 bpd allowed the refinery to process
Venezuelan crudes, but after it expired in 2012, the unit has
been processing different types of heavy Canadian and Colombian
crudes.
A 300,000-barrel cargo of heavy Bachaquero crude offered in
the tender was sold at $20.50 per barrel below ICE Brent
, the trader said. He said prices for the other two
crudes were also low.
"It's a really low price. Houston Refining has been cutting
purchases of Venezuelan crudes since 2012, but this is a good
opportunity to buy," he said.
Colombian heavy Castilla crude was sold last month at a
discount of some $11 per barrel below Brent.
Almost all the production of Venezuelan Bachaquero crude
used to be bought by U.S. oil company NuStar Energy to
feed two asphalt refineries previously owned by Citgo, but the
firm last week agreed with PDVSA to scrap a supply pact over
costs. NuStar suggested prices in the contract were above market
rates.
The company added that the 30,000 bpd Venezuelan contract
will be replaced mostly with Canadian crudes, but it could buy
PDVSA's crudes via tenders.
"The release from this contract provides us flexibility to
increase and expand our receipts of Canadian crude and to pursue
and purchase economic waterborne crudes, including spot
purchases of Venezuelan crude when they are profitable," Claire
Riggs, public affairs director of NuStar Asphalt, told Reuters.
While NuStar looks for replacements, PDVSA is starting to
tender heavy crudes produced in western Venezuela, such as
Bachaquero, Laguna and a blend of five types called Bachblend
17.
The termination of high-priced supply contracts combined
with more tenders of heavy crudes could help explain why the
price of Venezuela's oil basket has dropped since August to
below West Texas Intermediate..