COLUMN-Oil bulls face severe test of faith (and pockets): Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON May 14 The collapse in oil prices since
the start of May is posing a severe test for oil market bulls
who must meet big margin calls to maintain their positions -- or
close them out and accept their losses.
On February 22, the highly respected research team at
Goldman Sachs recommended a long position in September 2012 WTI
futures, then valued at $107.55 but now down more than
$12 per barrel to a low of just $94.70 in trading earlier on
Monday.
Goldman was the top oil price-forecaster in 2011. But it was
in good company earlier this year in predicting a revival in WTI
prices. Bullishness towards crude, especially WTI, was common
around the market, even as the price surged above $120 per
barrel and economists began to warn about potential risks to the
recovery.
By the time Goldman issued its recommendation, hedge funds
and other money managers had amassed a near-record long position
in WTI-linked futures and options, equivalent to 300 million
barrels of crude.
While Goldman analysts continued to see more upside
potential in both Brent and WTI, they recommended exposure to
discounted WTI in the expectation that the price gap would
narrow and provide a bigger boost to U.S. light sweet crude
futures ("Global Energy Weekly: Repositioning our trade
recommendation as Brent crosses $120/bbl" Feb 22).
However, the imminent reversal of the Seaway pipeline has
failed to narrow the spread. September 2012 WTI is actually
trading at an even bigger discount ($13 per barrel) compared
with when Goldman first issued its trading recommendation ($11).
In the meantime, September Brent prices have fallen $10
per barrel.
The result is that long WTI futures positions like Goldman's
are now doubly underwater (Charts 1-2).