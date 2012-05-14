COLUMN-Oil bulls face severe test of faith (and pockets): Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON May 14 The collapse in oil prices since the start of May is posing a severe test for oil market bulls who must meet big margin calls to maintain their positions -- or close them out and accept their losses.

On February 22, the highly respected research team at Goldman Sachs recommended a long position in September 2012 WTI futures, then valued at $107.55 but now down more than $12 per barrel to a low of just $94.70 in trading earlier on Monday.

Goldman was the top oil price-forecaster in 2011. But it was in good company earlier this year in predicting a revival in WTI prices. Bullishness towards crude, especially WTI, was common around the market, even as the price surged above $120 per barrel and economists began to warn about potential risks to the recovery.

By the time Goldman issued its recommendation, hedge funds and other money managers had amassed a near-record long position in WTI-linked futures and options, equivalent to 300 million barrels of crude.

While Goldman analysts continued to see more upside potential in both Brent and WTI, they recommended exposure to discounted WTI in the expectation that the price gap would narrow and provide a bigger boost to U.S. light sweet crude futures ("Global Energy Weekly: Repositioning our trade recommendation as Brent crosses $120/bbl" Feb 22).

However, the imminent reversal of the Seaway pipeline has failed to narrow the spread. September 2012 WTI is actually trading at an even bigger discount ($13 per barrel) compared with when Goldman first issued its trading recommendation ($11). In the meantime, September Brent prices have fallen $10 per barrel.

The result is that long WTI futures positions like Goldman's are now doubly underwater (Charts 1-2).