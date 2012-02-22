WRAPUP 1-Oil cos see higher 2012 output, gas-focused cos cut view

* SM Energy, Penn Virginia cut natural gas output

* Whiting, Concho, Stone see higher 2012 production

* QEP Energy, Goodrich spend on oil and liquids drilling

Feb 22 Oil and gas producers including Concho Resources and Whiting Petroleum Corp forecast higher production in 2012, but others such as Penn Virginia Corp expect lower output as they cut natural gas production amid low prices.

Output in the U.S. has soared to record levels as the energy industry has plowed billions of dollars into developing shale rock fields that were once too difficult and expensive to tap.

However, this has created a glut, sending natural gas prices plunging. In late January, natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their lowest in a decade.

This has sent companies scrambling in search of lucrative oil and natural gas liquids and ramp down production of so-called dry gas.

Penn Virginia, which said total production will be 3 to 10 percent lower in 2012, expects oil production to grow 56 to 77 percent driven by Eagle Ford shale.

The company expects 2012 production of 40 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe) to 43 bcfe.

S M Energy slightly lowered its full-year production forecast to a range of 220 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) to 227 bcfe to reflect the production cut from the gas-rich Haynesville shale play.

On the other hand, Denver, Colorado-based Whiting raised its full-year production forecast to 77,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 81,100 boe/d. It had earlier expected 76,500 boe/d to 80,600 boe/d.

Whiting also raised its first-quarter production forecast to 75,700 boe/d to 79,100 boe/d from 72,500 boe/d to 74,700 boe/d.

Bigger peer Concho Resources expects 2012 output of 27.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) to 28.5 mmboe. 2011 production was 23.6 mmboe.

The company's fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations widened to 77 cents a share from 31 cents a share.

Stone Energy expects about 11 percent higher average daily production in 2012. It is expected between 40 mmboe per day and 47 mmboe per day.

Both QEP Energy and Goodrich Petroleum said they will allocate a larger portion of their budget towards oil and liquids drilling.

Penn Virginia shares, which closed at $5.77, gained 5 percent in extended trade. Whiting Petroleum shares, which closed at $56.56, rose 2.5 percent after the bell.