UPDATE 1-Nat gas prices weigh on Forest Oil, Rex Energy

Feb 21 Natural gas-focused producer Forest Oil Corp posted a weaker-than-expected profit hurt by lower volume of natural gas liquids and dry gas, and weak natural gas prices.

In late January, natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their lowest in a decade.

Forest's fourth-quarter sales volume fell 12 percent to 342 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day (mmcfe/d).

The Denver, Colorado-based company's adjusted net earnings halved to $20 million, or 18 cents per share, from $47 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 26 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's quarterly sales volume comprised 30 percent oil and natural gas liquids, compared with 27 percent in the previous quarter.

Smaller peer Rex Energy Corp, which halved its 2012 capital spending to $155.3 million from $302.4 million last year, allocated 85 percent of its budget to oil and liquids-rich acreage, given recent weakness in natural gas prices.

Rex said it expects daily production to average between 63 mmcfe/d and 68 mmcfe/d this year. It had earlier forecast 2012 output at 66 mmcfe/d to 72 mmcfe/d.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.1 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, or 12 cents, a share.

Rex Energy shares were down 5 percent in extended trade. They closed at $10.46 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Forest Oil shares closed at $14.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.