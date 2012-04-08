Libya probing local, foreign oil companies - WSJ

NEW YORK, April 8 The Libyan general
prosecutor's office is investigating foreign and domestic oil
companies over their past operations in the country, which is
recovering from a civil war that ended with the overthrow of
Muammar Gaddafi, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The office is probing Libyan and foreign operators in the
country for possible financial irregularities, the body's deputy
head, Abdelmajeed Saad, told the newspaper.
The prosecutor's office has asked the head of audit at
Libya's National Oil Corp to supply it with documents related to
transactions between the oil company and international traders
Vitol Group and Glencore International, the
Journal said.
According to the report, the investigation also includes
Italy's Eni SpA and France's Total SA. The
Journal said the probe focuses on the Gaddafi era, but extends
through the present.
Total, Eni, Vitol and Glencore could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Eni and Total have previously disclosed that their
activities in Libya are under investigation by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Eni said in its 2011 annual report that the SEC indicated
the probe was in connection to "certain illicit payments to
Libyan officials" possibly violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.