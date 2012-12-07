版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Oil Dri reports Q1 EPS of $0.64

Dec 7 Dec 7 Oil-Dri Corporation of America : * Announces record quarterly earnings * Q1 sales rose 3 percent to $61.4 million * Q1 earnings per share $0.64 * Sees increased advertising, promotional spending for cat's pride fresh & light

for remainder of FY * Source text * Further company coverage

