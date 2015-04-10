Middle East state spending throws lifeline to oilfield services

(Refiles to add byline)
LONDON, April 10 Oil majors may have slashed
capital spending but national oil companies (NOCs) in the Middle
East and North Africa show no sign of cutting investment,
buoying oilfield services that the stock market has beaten down.
Investors sold in the second half of 2014 as benchmark fuel
prices sank, expecting a dire performance from a sector reliant
on investment in oil and gas projects for its revenues.
Names such as Saipem and Subsea 7
notched up double-digit share price declines from June to
December as oil majors put projects on hold or scaled back
expenditure.
But while offshore drillers and seismic companies continue
to suffer, oil services stocks with chunky exposures to Middle
East spending, such as Petrofac, have bounced back.
Petrofac's order backlog was up 26 percent at the end of
2014, and its share price has risen by almost 27 percent since
it reported full year earnings on Feb. 25. Recent wins include a
contract for the first phase of Kuwait Oil Company's Lower Fars
heavy oil development programme and two strategic contract
agreements with Algeria's Sonatrach.
"There is a building differentiation in the backlog profiles
of those companies exposed to onshore construction in the Middle
East and those not," said Mick Pickup, managing director at
Barclays Capital. "While some of this is gas related, it signals
a continued robust construction market in the region."
In contrast, a JBC Energy analysis found that ExxonMobil
, BP, Shell, Total, Chevron
and ConocoPhillips had slashed capital
expenditure by 12.7 percent for 2015, or almost $21 billion.
"The international oil company (IOC) has to make good
returns for its shareholders, whereas the NOC has to keep the
lights on for its domestic population," said Stewart Williams,
vice president, Middle East research at Wood Mackenzie.
"They have to keep going no matter what, otherwise they
might have to import energy. We've seen huge energy demand
growth in that region."
As well as needing energy for domestic desalination and air
conditioning, the big Middle Eastern and North African producers
require oil and gas for export. "Hydrocarbons might be the only
way they can generate revenues," Williams said. "Even at these
low oil prices they have no choice but to keep exporting and
reinvesting in their own oil and gas industries."
Data from Rystad Energy show that while global investments
are expected to fall by around 20 percent in 2015 versus 2014,
in Gulf countries the reduction is likely to be just 5 percent.
Saudi Arabia, where investment in oil projects is expected to
grow by 5-10 percent, is thought to have ramped up the number of
rigs it employs.
"You could speculate that the country is now building
capacity," said Espen Erlingsen, an analyst at Rystad Energy.
BARGAIN HUNTING
With no share prices to worry about, state producers may see
the downturn as a chance to invest in projects at a lower cost.
"It seems some NOCs, like Saudi Aramco, are using this
situation to position themselves for a potential comeback in the
oil price," said Erlingsen. "Starting new projects now could be
very profitable due to lower expected unit prices within the
oilfield services market."
Jim Moffat, chief executive of rig-maker Lamprell,
told Reuters that if a company ordered a jack-up tomorrow, it
would be two years before it took delivery: "Most of these
downturns are over in two years, and there are a couple of
clients out with enquiries right now on that very basis. They
think they can buy in the downturn and as such will be very
well-placed when things bounce back."
Lamprell has a solid order backlog of $1.2 billion, with
about 80 percent of revenues for 2015 already covered. Its
shares are up almost 14 percent since it announced its full year
earnings.
Moffat cited opportunities in the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait,
with the drilling utilisation in the Middle East seen as pretty
constant in 2015 compared with 2014.
"The NOCs are far less affected than the IOCs appear to be,"
he said, adding that the Middle East benefited from a relatively
low lift cost. "If you're in a harsh, deepwater environment with
a high lift cost of $70-$80 a barrel, nobody will proceed with
that project in a $50 environment. But in the Middle East a lot
of projects have $10 lift costs, and people can still make very
healthy margins on them."
Tim Weller, chief financial officer at Petrofac, also
expects NOCs to continue investing through the downturn. "We
actually see a pretty buoyant market - we anticipate about $25
billion of work we could bid on in 2015," he told Reuters,
saying Petrofac had not seen a slowdown in orders.
"While we are seeing some short delays to bidding processes,
possibly as pricing is adjusted to reflect the lower oil price
environment, oil companies are trying to maintain the momentum
of their upstream investment plans," Ayman Asfari, Petrofac's
chief executive said on an analysts' call.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)