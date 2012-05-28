Oil India looking at Chesapeake's Mississippi asset-exec

BRIEF-Allscripts reports Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Allscripts announces fourth quarter and 2016 full-year results
NEW DELHI May 28 Oil India is looking to buy a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Mississippi Lime Formation in Oklahoma, the Indian state-run explorer's finance chief said on Monday.
A source told Reuters in April that Oil India was interested in buying a stake in the asset.
* The Trade Desk reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S