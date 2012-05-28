版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 28日 星期一 20:35 BJT

Oil India looking at Chesapeake's Mississippi asset-exec

NEW DELHI May 28 Oil India is looking to buy a stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s Mississippi Lime Formation in Oklahoma, the Indian state-run explorer's finance chief said on Monday.

A source told Reuters in April that Oil India was interested in buying a stake in the asset.

