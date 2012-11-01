Shell, BP see refinery earnings boost as short-lived

LONDON Nov 1 Global oil companies BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell are cautious on the outlook for their oil refining businesses, saying a third-quarter surge in refining margins that boosted earnings would be short-lived.

The oil refining business has long suffered from over-capacity and sluggish demand, leading to pressure on profit margins from processing crude oil into fuels such as gasoline.

"Industry refining margins increased sharply from year-ago levels across all of the regions in which we operate," Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said on a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

"It's been quite a while since we've been able to make such positive comments on the downstream macro."

Rock bottom refining margins across Europe contributed to the collapse of Swiss-based Petroplus and fears that all of its five plants would close.

However the situation reversed rapidly, with the permanent closure of just one plant, the UK's Coryton helping to lift margins for those still operating.

Routine maintenance in Europe and the United States, low levels of storage, and a fire which shut down a 645,000 barrel per day refinery in Venezuela have also contributed to a revival in fortunes for the battered sector.

BP said on Tuesday that refining throughputs were at the highest level for seven years and some 10 percent higher than the second quarter, helping put a shine on third quarter results which boosted shares by 4.2 percent.

Total's 20 percent increase in third quarter net profits was also powered by a sharp rise in refining margins.

DISMAL DEMAND

However, a dismal outlook for demand growth and the return of some refining capacity to the market will mean that the boost for oil majors and independent refiners will likely not last much longer according to Henry of Shell.

"We think this rally's been driven at least as much by capacity outages, such as the (state oil company) PDVSA fire in Venezuela and hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, rather than by stronger demand conditions."

"In fact, we're seeing evidence of a weak economy all around us in our downstream, marketing and our chemicals business, so the downstream rally overall could be short-lived."

BP said in its third quarter earnings statement that it expected refining margins to fall from unusually high levels seen in the third quarter. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)