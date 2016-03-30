UPDATE 2-U.S. arrests oil industry networking site creator over hacks

(Adds quote from prosecutor, details, background)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 30 The founder of an oil and gas
networking website was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he
hacked and stole information from a rival site he had created
and sold to DHI Group Inc, U.S. authorities said.
David Kent, 40, was accused in a criminal complaint filed in
Manhattan federal court of stealing resume information from more
than 700,000 customer accounts for Rigzone.com, which he had
sold for $51 million in 2010, to boost the membership of his new
site, Oilpro.com.
The complaint said Kent then tried to sell Oilpro.com to
DHI, a provider of specialized career websites, by
misrepresenting that the new website increased its membership
through standard marketing methods.
The FBI arrested Kent in Spring, Texas, on Wednesday morning
on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, agency spokeswoman
Kelly Langmesser said.
The complaint did not identify Rigzone by name, but DHI
Group Chief Executive Michael Durney said in a statement that
his company was "in complete cooperation with law enforcement
officials on this investigation."
A lawyer for Kent did not respond to requests for comment.
Rigzone was launched by Kent in 2000 and allows members to
create profiles and upload resumes. When the website was sold to
New York-based DHI in 2010, its member database was worth $6
million, the complaint said.
In 2013, Kent started Oilpro.com, which provides networking
services to professionals working in the oil and gas industry.
By January 2016, the Houston-based company had grown to 500,000
members, according to the complaint.
From the start, Kent aimed to build a website that DHI would
be interested in acquiring, the complaint said.
But in a statement, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara
said Kent had hacked a database belonging to DHI and then "tried
to use the proprietary information to defraud that same
company."
The complaint said Rigzone's database was hacked twice in
2014 and 2015, resulting in members being solicited to join
Oilpro.com.
Prosecutors said one of Kent's employees at Oilpro.com who
previously worked for Rigzone also accessed information on that
website's Google Analytics account without authorization and
forwarded the information to Kent.
The case is U.S. v. Kent, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-mj-1906.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang and Peter Cooney)