Oilsands Quest files for Chapter 15 protection in US

Feb 7 Canada's Oilsands Quest Inc
filed for Chapter 15 protection from creditors in a U.S.
bankruptcy court, after the troubled Calgary-based company
failed to find buyers for its Wallace Creek assets in Alberta.
The company has $100 million to $500 million in assets and
$1 million to $10 million in liabilities, it said in a filing
with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Southern District of New York.
Chapter 15 protection in the U.S. grants a foreign company
protection from creditors and helps avoid conflicts that arise
between jurisdictions.
Last week, the Calgary-based explorer said it obtained a
debtor-in-possession financing of C$3.8 million for funding
company expenses during the proceedings.
Oilsands continues to manage its properties and operate
its businesses under the supervision of the Alberta Court, after
it received a court order in November to protect it from
creditors.
The case is In re: Oilsands Quest Inc, Case No. 12-10476,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.