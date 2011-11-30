版本:
2011年 12月 1日 星期四 06:40 BJT

Australia's Oil Search: PNG LNG project budget has risen

SYDNEY Dec 1 Australia's Oil Search said on Thursday the project cost for the PNG LNG project has risen to $15.7 billion from $15 billion largely due to the impact of foreign exchange with the venture on track to achieve first sales in 2014. It said existing debt finance facilities would cover the increased debt component and it has ample liquidity to meet the higher equity contribution. The project is funded with 70 percent debt and the rest in equity

