REFILE-Bunge sees sharp drop in Black Sea vegoils exports this season

(Changes dateline to Barcelona)
BARCELONA Oct 7 Vegetable oil exports out of
the Black Sea should fall significantly this year mainly due to
a weather-hit sunflower seed crop, but they will remain the
second largest on record, international trading house Bunge
said on Tuesday.
In a presentation at the Oilseeds and Oils Conference in
Barcelona, Oleg Sukhanov, market research manager for Bunge CIS,
forecast that total oil exports from sunflower, soybean and
rapeseed would reach 6.2 million tonnes in 2014/15, down from
6.9 million in 2013/14.
Of this, Ukraine would export 4.2 million tonnes, down from
4.4 million last season, and Russia 2.0 million tonnes, down
from 2.5 million in 2013/14, he said.
The fall was mainly attributed to sunflower oil exports. The
region's sunflower seed crop, mainly Russia's, was slashed by
adverse weather this year.
"Exports are a bit lower than last year but it could be the
second highest result, mainly because we have a lot of new
crushing capacity," Sukhanov told Reuters on the sidelines of
the conference.
"We also had a rise in imports of palm oil due to the drop
in prices so this will allow more exports of sunseed oil."
Sunseed oil, also called sunflower oil, accounts for between
70 and 80 percent of Russia's total vegetable oil exports. Its
main export markets include Turkey, whose share of Russian
exports rose from 20 percent to 37 percent over the five past
seasons, and Egypt which took nearly a quarter of Russian
exports, Sukhanov said.
Sukhanov said he expected a limited further increase in
sunseed oil prices in the region.
"I don't think it will be record prices because the crop is
not critical, just low. We have a lot of other oilseeds and
global prices are going down, which should cap our prices," he
said.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Gus Trompiz and
Andrew Callus)