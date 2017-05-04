Slumping oilfield services sector bets on new offshore technology

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 4 The oil industry's top equipment
and services suppliers this week are hawking vastly cheaper ways
of designing and equipping subsea wells, aiming to slash the
cost of offshore projects to compete with the faster-moving
shale industry.
At the Offshore Technology Conference, the industry's annual
gathering of floating rig and subsea well suppliers, sales
pitches this year are all about cost savings and faster time to
first production. With U.S. crude priced under $50 a
barrel, offshore projects with their typically high costs and
long-lead times are now borrowing from leaner shale in the
competition for oil company investment.
Low oil prices have soured new exploration in the U.S. Gulf
of Mexico, for instance, but production volumes there have
remained strong due to the long lead times of these projects.
Gulf of Mexico producers are expected to add 190,000 barrels per
day this year to output now running about 1.76 million bpd.
Tool and services companies are offering new technologies
that can do several jobs, taking the place of multiple devices
or highly-paid consultants.
National Oilwell Varco Inc is exhibiting software it
touts as performing much like a drilling expert, sorting through
vast amounts of data to find ways to speed production and reduce
downtime.
The new software "takes actions a person would do and runs
them automatically. It's low cost and it's simple" said David
Reid, National Oilwell Varco's chief marketing officer.
Baker Hughes Inc is showing a new tool called
DeepFrac that it said eliminates several steps now required to
complete underwater wells. That saving pares the price of a well
by up to 40 percent, speeding first production and lowering the
break-even cost for producers.
"This helps sharply cut some of the risk of drilling an
offshore oil well and, we believe, sharply reduces costs for our
customers," said Jim Sessions, a vice president of technology at
Baker Hughes.
Graham Hill, an executive vice president at KBR Inc,
detailed the construction company's plan for a cheaper floating
production vessel, saying the new vessel fits producers' tight
budgets. KBR can hope to earn more by selling extra features.
"This is like ordering a Ford," he said. "There's a base
package, and you can add extras."
Richard Morrison, president of BP plc's Gulf of
Mexico region, said the industry has accepted that crude prices
will probably stay low, meaning oil producers like BP must work
with services providers to reduce the multibillion dollar cost
of offshore projects.
"That break even point can't come back to $80 a barrel, so
I've got to figure out ways to work with my supplier over the
long-term to keep that in check," he said during a presentation.
Morrison touted BP's use of new seismic imaging technology
that helped identify 1 billion additional barrels of "possible
resources" at four of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore fields.
The technology enhances existing seismic images to find oil
hidden beneath salt structures deep underground.
Just weeks away is a coming Vienna meeting of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries where OPEC and
other oil producers are to decide whether to continue production
curbs past June.
If OPEC fails to continue the curbs, oil prices could fall
again, making a difficult market worse, said Charles Cherington,
a co-founder of Intervale Capital, a private equity investor in
oilfield services.
Assuming OPEC continues the existing curbs, Cherington said
the best the industry can hope for this year is crude "gets to
the low to mid $50s (a barrel)" or half what it fetched at this
time three years ago.
Few oilfield suppliers are generating steady profits, he
said, and "in the short run, we don't see the market getting
much better," he added.
Marc Gerard Rex Edwards, chief executive of rig provider
Diamond Offshore Drilling, on Monday reported its first
quarter earnings declined on revenue down 25 percent from a year
ago.
"I think we're beginning to see the signs of a bottom," he
told Wall Street analysts, adding: "But I'm not exactly calling
a bottom in the market at this particular moment in time."
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Liz Hampton and Ernest
Scheyder, Writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)