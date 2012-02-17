Mitsui unit to settle US claims over Gulf oil spill

WASHINGTON Feb 17 Mitsui & Co Ltd's MOEX Offshore agreed with the U.S. Justice Department to pay at least $90 million to settle its liability in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill involving the BP Macondo well owned by BP Plc.

Mitsui will pay $70 million in civil penalties for violations of the Clean Water Act and spend at least $20 million on conservation projects in the Gulf states, the Justice Department said on Friday.