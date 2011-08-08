FACTBOX-Deepwater rigs moved out of the Gulf of Mexico

Aug 8 Some of the 30-plus deepwater rigs that were in the Gulf of Mexico have moved to other markets, first because of a U.S. halt called in May 2010 after BP Plc's (BP.L) well blowout, and then because of the lack of permits in the months after the moratorium was lifted.

Below are rigs which had been contracted to work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that were moved to other regions.

* Noble Corp (NE.N) said on Aug. 8 that the Noble Paul Romano rig received a 180-day contract from Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd to drill off the Egyptian coast. The rig had been idle in the Gulf of Mexico since June 2010; the day rate is $325,000. [ID:nN1E77709P]

* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) said on July 9, 2010, that the Ocean Endeavor, contracted to earn about $290,000 per day from Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) in the Gulf of Mexico, would move to Egypt under a new deal with Burullus Gas Co. [ID:nN09154557]

* Diamond said three days later it would move the Ocean Confidence, under contract to Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N), from the Gulf to the Republic of Congo. [ID:nN12212133] The rig is now drilling wells for Cobalt International Energy Inc (CIE.N) off Angola, but is due to return to U.S. waters in October.

* Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N), the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, said on Sept. 1 it had moved its Marianas rig, under contract to Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), from the Gulf to work off Africa. [ID:nN01152276]

* Transocean said on Sept. 14 that its Discoverer Americas, under contract to Norway's Statoil (STL.OL), had left for Egypt [ID:nN14103743], though it returned to the Gulf in March.

* Ensco Plc (ESV.N) said on Dec. 1 its newly built 8503 rig, under contract with Cobalt, would work for Tullow Oil Plc (TLW.L) off French Guiana. [ID:nN01131883] The contract runs until Aug. 11.

* Pride International Inc's newly built Deep Ocean Ascension, under contract with BP, was due to move to the Mediterranean Sea from the Gulf of Mexico this quarter.

* Noble Corp said on Jan. 27, 2011, that the Clyde Boudreaux would move to Brazil for a year at a knock-down rate of $290,000 per day to work for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) in mid-April, and it expected more to follow. [ID:nN27125865]

* Diamond said on June 14 the Ocean Monarch would leave the U.S. Gulf of Mexico later this year to start work in November on a three-month contract with BP in Vietnam. [ID:nN14250968] (Compiled by Braden Reddall and Anna Driver)