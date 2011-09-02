UPDATE 1-Halliburton sues BP for defamation over Gulf spill

Sept 2 Halliburton Co said it was suing
BP Plc in Texas state court for "negligent
misrepresentation, business disparagement and defamation"
related to the Macondo oil spill in April 2010, the worst
offshore spill in U.S. history.
Halliburton said in a statement it also moved to amend its
claims against BP in the multi-district litigation in New
Orleans, Louisiana, to include fraud.
The provider of products and services to the energy industry
said these allegations were based on BP providing inaccurate
information prior to Halliburton carrying out cementing services
the day before the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Halliburton remains confident that all the work it
performed with respect to the Macondo well was completed in
accordance with BP's specifications for its well construction
plan and instructions, and that Halliburton is fully indemnified
under the contract," the company said.
