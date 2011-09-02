UPDATE 3-Halliburton sues BP for defamation over Gulf spill

* Halliburton says BP gave inaccurate info for cement job
* BP says independent probes partly fault Halliburton
(Adds details from lawsuit, BP comment)
Sept 2 Halliburton Co (HAL.N) is suing BP Plc
(BP.L) (BP.N) for "negligent misrepresentation, business
disparagement and defamation" related to BP's claims about who
was to blame for last year's Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of
Mexico.
Halliburton said BP provided inaccurate information prior
to Halliburton carrying out its cementing services the day
before the disaster, according to the lawsuit, which was filed
in Texas state court.
Halliburton said BP knew or should have known about an
additional hydrocarbon zone in the well and that the British
company failed to tell Halliburton before it designed the
cement program and then did not disclose it after the blowout.
"BP was solely responsible for identifying all
hydrocarbon-bearing zones in the well and for identifying where
the designed top of cement should be located in order to
isolate all such zones," Halliburton said in the lawsuit.
BP said it was reviewing the lawsuit and so could not
comment in detail, but it noted investigators had found
multiple parties responsible for the accident, including
Halliburton, and that independent investigations identified
"serious problems" with the cementing of the well.
BP and Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner of the
drilling rig that exploded and sank after the well blowout, are
already locked in a legal battle over which company was at
fault in the April 2010 disaster, which killed 11 workers and
caused the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.
Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield services
provider, said on Friday it had also moved to amend its claims
against BP in separate litigation in New Orleans to include
fraud.
The Houston-based company said it was fully indemnified
under its contract with BP because it had performed the cement
work according to BP specifications.
In April, London-based BP sued Transocean, Halliburton and
Cameron International CAM.N. Cameron made the blowout
preventer for the well, a so-called fail-safe device that
failed to automatically shut down the well. [ID:nLDE73K094]
Shares of BP and Haliburton were both down 3 percent on
Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The S&P 500 index was
about 2 percent lower.
The case is Halliburton Energy Services Inc v. BP
Exploration & Production Inc et al, No. 2011-52580 in Court 234
of the District Court of Harris County, Texas.
(Reporting by Ian Geoghegan and Krishna N Das in Bangalore,
and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Steve Orlofsky)