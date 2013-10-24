As crude spread widens, margins improve for US refiners

* WTI-Brent differential crosses $10/barrel threshold
* Wider spread promises higher margins for Midwest refiners
* Gulf Coast refiners also set to gain, thanks to pipelines
* Railroads also stand to benefit
By Swetha Gopinath
Oct 24 Oil refiners in the United States -
including, for the first time, those on the Gulf Coast - are set
to gain from a renewed widening of the price gap between the
world's two most actively traded crude contracts.
The closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) and European benchmark Brent
returned across the $10 per barrel threshold this week.
The price differential evaporated in July for the first time
since 2010, and for the next couple of months was at an
unusually low $2 to $6 per barrel in favor of Brent.
The widening spread is restoring high margins for Midwest
refiners, such as Marathon Petroleum Corp, which refine
cheap U.S. crude into gasoline, diesel and other products to be
sold at prices linked to the more expensive Brent.
New pipelines are also making cheap inland crude easily
available to Gulf Coast refiners, boosting margins for companies
such as Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66.
"This is really the first time the Gulf Coast refiners are
enjoying the benefits of U.S. production in a material way,"
said John Williams, investment analyst at T. Rowe Price, which
owns shares in Valero and Phillips 66.
"When the differential was wide before, there weren't
pipelines bringing the oil to the Gulf Coast and now (refiners)
can get their hands on the cheap oil that makes the difference
to their profitability."
Investors will need to wait at least another quarter before
these higher margins show up in refiners' earnings. Results for
the third quarter, expected next week, are forecast to be weak
as high crude costs have squeezed margins.
But shares of Midwest refiners in particular have begun to
bounce back in anticipation of a recovery in the current quarter
and beyond.
Shares of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc have climbed 26
percent in the last month. Western Refining Inc is up
about 15 percent in the same period, while Marathon Petroleum is
up 8 percent and HollyFrontier Corp nearly 4 percent.
"Refiner earnings have the potential to bounce back in the
fourth quarter if recent crude spread trends continue," Raymond
James analyst Justin Jenkins said.
COASTAL RAILROADS
The widening spread is also positive for railroads that
transport cheaper inland crude to coastal refiners.
Because the Gulf Coast is now well served by pipelines, the
biggest opportunities exist for rail operators with routes to
the east and west coasts of the United States, analysts said.
"Both Norfolk Southern Corp and CSX Corp
stand to gain from the growth in crude-by-rail, and a lack of
pipelines going east," said Cowen and Co analyst Jason Seidl.
Other railroad operators that stand to benefit from the
widening spread include Union Pacific Corp, Genesee &
Wyoming Inc and BNSF Railway Co, a subsidiary
of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
The differential between WTI and Brent, however, is not
necessarily on a consistent upward trend. Analysts expect it to
be volatile as stockpiles rise and fall at Cushing, the storage
hub and delivery point for U.S. crude.
Rising U.S. shale oil supplies, coupled with lower demand
during the refinery maintenance season, has led to a build-up of
crude at Cushing.
Analysts say these supplies could fall by the end of the
year as refineries complete maintenance and the southern leg of
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline comes into
service, diverting crude elsewhere.
Williams said the spread could tighten again in November and
December to a dollar-per-barrel level in the mid to high single
digits, before rising back into double digits next year.