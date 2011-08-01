UPDATE 1-Oil States Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 EPS $1.34 vs est of $1.19
* Q2 revenue up 38 percent
* Shares up 3 percent in extended trade
Aug 1 Oilfield services provider Oil States
International Inc posted an estimate-beating profit for
at least ninth straight quarter, helped by new acquisitions and
increased utilization, sending its shares up 3 percent.
April-June net income was $74.2 million, or $1.34 a share,
compared with $37.5 million, or 71 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $820.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected Houston-based Oil States to
earn $1.19 per share, on revenue of $793.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue at Oil States' largest segment, accommodations, grew
66 percent due to new acquisitions, while revenue at rental
tools rose 42 percent due to increased utilization.
Shares of Oil States closed at $81.87 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They rose to $84.01 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)