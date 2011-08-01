UPDATE 1-Oil States Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 EPS $1.34 vs est of $1.19

* Q2 revenue up 38 percent

* Shares up 3 percent in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc posted an estimate-beating profit for at least ninth straight quarter, helped by new acquisitions and increased utilization, sending its shares up 3 percent.

April-June net income was $74.2 million, or $1.34 a share, compared with $37.5 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 38 percent to $820.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected Houston-based Oil States to earn $1.19 per share, on revenue of $793.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Oil States' largest segment, accommodations, grew 66 percent due to new acquisitions, while revenue at rental tools rose 42 percent due to increased utilization.

Shares of Oil States closed at $81.87 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose to $84.01 in extended trading. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)