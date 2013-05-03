版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 18:58 BJT

Oil States says considering hiving off accommodations business

May 3 Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc, bowing to pressure from top shareholder Jana Partners LLC, said it was considering spinning off its accommodations business, possibly through a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Activist investor Jana has a 9.1 percent stake in Oil States, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Jana, headed by Barry Rosenstein, said in the filing that it had held talks with Oil States about separating the business.

The accommodations business, which accounted for a quarter of Oil States' 2012 revenue of $4.41 billion, provides housing for workers in remote locations in Canada, the United States and Australia.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐