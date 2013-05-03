Oil States says considering hiving off accommodations business

May 3 Oilfield services provider Oil States
International Inc, bowing to pressure from top
shareholder Jana Partners LLC, said it was considering spinning
off its accommodations business, possibly through a real estate
investment trust (REIT).
Activist investor Jana has a 9.1 percent stake in Oil
States, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.
Jana, headed by Barry Rosenstein, said in the filing that it
had held talks with Oil States about separating the business.
The accommodations business, which accounted for a quarter
of Oil States' 2012 revenue of $4.41 billion, provides housing
for workers in remote locations in Canada, the United States and
Australia.