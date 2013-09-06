Oil States sells tubular services business for $600 mln

Sept 6 Oil States International Inc said
it sold its tubular services business to a private company for
$600 million, a day after activist investor Jana Partners LLC
disclosed a higher stake in the oilfield services provider.
Oil States expects to use the proceeds to repay debt and to
buy back shares. The company increased its share repurchase
program to $500 million from $200 million.
The company said the sale would help it invest further in
its accommodations, well-site services and offshore products
businesses.
Oil States sold the business to Marubeni-Itochu Tubulars
America Inc.
Jana Partners, headed by Barry Rosenstein, raised its stake
to 11.7 percent from 9.1 percent, according to a regulatory
filing on Thursday.
Oil States shares rose nearly 2 percent to $95.36 in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.