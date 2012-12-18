New Issue-Oil States International sells $400 mln notes

Oil States International Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC. AMT $400 MLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 1/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 7/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 5.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 329 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 5 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS