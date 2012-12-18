版本:
New Issue-Oil States International sells $400 mln notes

Oil States International Inc on Tuesday sold $400
million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    RBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC.

AMT $400 MLN     COUPON 5.125 PCT    MATURITY  1/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY  7/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba3      YIELD 5.125 PCT     SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012
S&P BB-PLUS      SPREAD 329 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 5 YRS*

*MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

