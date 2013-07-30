Oil States plans to spin off accommodations unit into publicly traded company

July 30 Oilfield services provider Oil States
International Inc said its board had approved a plan to
spin off the company's accommodations business into a
standalone, publicly traded company.
Oil States said the earliest it could convert its
accommodations business into a real estate investment trust
(REIT) would be in the first quarter of 2015.
The accommodations business provides housing for energy
industry workers in remote locations in Canada, the United
States and Australia. It accounted for a quarter of Oil States'
2012 revenue of $4.41 billion, and half of its 2012 operating
income of $684 million came from that business.
In May, bowing to pressure from shareholder Jana Partners
LLC, the company said it was considering spinning off its
accommodations business, possibly through a REIT.
Oil States, with a market capitalization of $5.06 billion,
is a diversified services company that provides well site
services, distributes pipes and builds offshore equipment.
The company's shares were up about 7 percent in trading
after the bell after closing at $96.93 on the New York Stock
Exchange.