UPDATE 1-Oil States Q3 profit beats Street again

Nov 3 Oilfield services provider Oil States International Inc's profit beat estimates for the ninth straight quarter, mainly helped by higher revenues at its tubular services business.

July-September net income was $91.9 million, or $1.67 a share, compared with $46.3 million, or 88 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 53 percent to $902.6 million.

Revenue at tubular services, which contributed more than one-third of the total revenue, rose 56 percent to $362.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected Houston-based Oil States to earn $1.49 per share, on revenue of $892.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Oil States closed at $71.18 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)