UPDATE 1-Oil States International 4th qtr tops estimates

BRIEF-Suez CEO says more confident now than at start of 2016
* Suez says knows GE water well, both companies have talked a lot about industrial cooperation in the past - ceo of suez
Feb 16 Oilfield services company Oil States International Inc posted a better-than-expected profit for the tenth straight quarter as increased domestic drilling boosted sales at its tubular services business.
October-December net income attributable to Oil States rose to $94.3 million, or $1.72 a share, from $50.6 million, or 94 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 43 percent to $995.8 million.
Revenue at its tubular services business, which made up more than a third of total the revenue, grew 30 percent.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $966 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's shares, which have gained more than 75 percent of their value since October, closed at $84.63 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
MOSCOW, March 1 Exxon Neftegaz, the operator of Russian Sakhalin-1 project, has stopped gas supplies to a domestic Russian gas pipeline due to an accident, energy ministry said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 A minor technical glitch forced Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp to stop operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter, briefly resumed on Wednesday after a strike had halted all but the refining process since Jan. 19, a spokesman said.