NEW YORK Nov 10 Oiltanking Partners OILT.N said on Thursday it will add 1 million barrels of storage capacity and expand pipelines serving the refineries in Houston and plans to make announcements regarding additional expansions going forward.

Speaking during a third quarter conference call, the company said it spend $80 million to $85 million to serve both new and existing customers.

The company said it was cheaper for them to build than grow through acquisition. Oiltanking's pipelines connect long-haul pipelines to refineries. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Marguerita Choy)