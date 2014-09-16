UPDATE 1-Oiltanking sells storage facility in Indonesia, blaming subsidies

(Adds comments from company; background)
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Independent tank operator
Oiltanking said on Tuesday it had sold a 289,000 cubic
metre storage facility in Merak, Indonesia, blaming oil
subsidies for making the business unprofitable.
Oiltanking, the world's second-largest independent tank
storage provider for oil products, chemicals and gases, sold the
facility in August to local companies active in the oil- and
coal-shipping industry, a spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
The Merak terminal was designed to serve as an independent
storage facility for international players in the growing import
market for petroleum products, she said.
"Due to the subsidies on petroleum products and other market
developments, we are unable to capture these volumes and
consequently unable to meet the business model of Oiltanking,"
she added.
"The resulting loss-making business is not sustainable for
the company."
She declined to disclose the selling price or any other
details on the sale, including the buyers. All parties have
signed non-disclosure agreements, according to a source close to
the matter.
Indonesian fuel prices are some of the cheapest in the
region because of subsidies, althought these cost the government
around $20 billion a year, 20 percent of its total budget.
Oiltanking is a subsidiary of Marquard & Bahls AG, a
privately owned German company.
It is constructing a 760,000 cubic metre terminal in
Karimun, Indonesia, for the storage and handling of both clean
petroleum products and black oil, and that is targeted to be
commissioned by the end of 2015, the spokeswoman said.
That facility, located nearer to Singapore than Merak, is
designed to service the Singapore trading and shipping hub.
In addition, a new business unit will be incorporated in
Jakarta for business development purposes.
With Singapore unable to commit more land to commercial
storage to serve trading companies, Indonesia and Malaysia have
stepped up their investments in oil and chemical storage
infrastructure and could offer a combined 8 million cubic metres
by 2016, around a third of Singapore's 23 million cubic metres.
Some traders have questioned the need for so much capacity,
saying there is not enough demand for oil products to absorb it.
Storage operators have said rising quantities of crude oil
and products passing through the region to meet the appetite of
Asia's growing economies will support the demand for tanks over
the longer term.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jane Xie; Editing by
Alan Raybould)