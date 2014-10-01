Enterprise Products buys controlling stake in Oiltanking Partners

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro scales 5-mth peak on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Oct 1 Pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners LP said it has acquired a 64.7 percent limited partner interest in crude storage provider Oiltanking Partners LP as well as a 2 percent general partner interest for $4.41 billion.
The deal will help Enterprise Products build its liquefied petroleum gas export business.
Oiltanking Partners owns marine terminals on the Houston Ship Channel and the Port of Beaumont, Texas with a total of 12 docks and storage capacity for about 24 million barrels of oil and petroleum products on the Gulf Coast.
Enterprise paid $2.21 billion in cash and 54.8 million Enterprise units. The company also paid $228 million to assume notes receivable issued by Oiltanking Partners. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
