UPDATE 2-Enterprise Products buys Oiltanking Partners in $4.4 bln deal

Oct 1 Pipeline company Enterprise Products
Partners LP said on Wednesday it would buy crude storage
provider Oiltanking Partners LP for $4.41 billion, a
strategic move that will expand its export platform on the U.S.
Gulf Coast.
The Houston-based company, a first mover this year in the
race to export ultralight crude oil known as condensate, said it
was acquiring Oiltanking's general partner and taking a majority
stake in its limited partner.
Demand for crude storage is surging on a dramatic increase
in U.S. production of crude and natural gas liquids (NGLs) from
shale formations, expanding refining capacity on the Texas and
Louisiana coasts as well as growing overseas demand for refined
petroleum products.
Both Enterprise and Oiltanking are master limited
partnerships (MLPs), a tax-advantaged structure that has soared
in popularity with energy companies since it lowers the cost of
capital. A general partner typically has control over the
limited partner.
An Enterprise executive told investors on a conference call
that the company has "lusted" after the Oiltanking assets for
years. Enterprise Products had been Oiltanking Partners' largest
customer, accounting for about 30 percent of Oiltanking revenue
in 2013.
The purchase will add to Enterprise's infrastructure on the
Gulf Coast, where other pipeline companies such as Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners
are also spending millions to build out capacity.
Oiltanking Partners owns marine terminals on the Houston
Ship Channel and the Port of Beaumont, Texas, with a total of 12
docks and about 24 million barrels of oil and petroleum products
storage capacity on the Gulf Coast.
Enterprise Products paid $2.21 billion in cash and 54.8
million units valued at $2.2 billion for Oiltanking Partners. It
also paid $228 million to assume notes receivable issued by
Oiltanking Partners.
As part of the deal, Enterprise Products said it plans to
acquire the remaining publicly held limited partner interest in
Oiltanking Partners in a unit-for-unit exchange at a ratio of
1.23 Enterprise Products units for each Oiltanking Partners
unit.
Shares of Oiltanking Partners were up 2.4 percent at $50.80
in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Enterprise
Products shares were up 0.4 percent at $40.46.
