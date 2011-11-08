UPDATE 1-Oiltanking Partners to build new Houston oil pipelines

* Houston facility to add 1 mln barrels of crude capacity

* To spend $80-$85 mln for Phase I of pipelines, storage project

* Project to add to distributable cash flow once operational in Q1, 2013 (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Oiltanking Partners LP , which stores and transports crude oil and refined products, said it will build two new crude oil pipelines in the Houston Ship Channel and add about 1 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at its Houston terminaling facility.

The $80-$85 million project is the first phase of an anticipated infrastructure and storage capital spending aimed at addressing additional customer demand, Oiltanking said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Houston Ship Channel is a part of the Port of Houston and is a passage for ocean-going vessels between Houston-area shipyards and the Gulf of Mexico. Its importance has grown in recent years as Gulf Coast refiners handle growing volumes of oil from shale fields in North Dakota and Texas.

The construction of the pipelines and the storage capacity is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2013, and the company will fund the project with debt.

The project, which will take Oiltanking's total active storage capacity to about 18.8 million barrels, is expected to add to its distributable cash flow.

"Interest from both existing customers and new customers, including refiners, producers and marketers, reaffirms our expectation of strong increases in demand for new crude capacity," Carlin Conner, chief executive of Oiltanking's general partner, said. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)