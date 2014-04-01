OkCupid urges boycott of Mozilla, cites CEO's gay marriage views

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 31
online dating site, called for a boycott of Mozilla Firefox to
protest the world's No. 2 Web browser naming a gay marriage
opponent as chief executive.
OkCupid visitors who accessed the website through Firefox on
Monday were told in a message to use other browsers such as
Microsoft Corp's Internet Explorer or Google Inc's
Chrome.
"Mozilla's new CEO, Brendan Eich, is an opponent of equal
rights for gay couples," the message said. "We would therefore
prefer that our users not use Mozilla software to access
OkCupid."
"Especially in the kind of modern hero culture, the CEO is
equivalent to the company," said Christian Rudder, an OkCupid
co-founder. "We have users who are trying to find other people
and we wanted to point out that this browser might be in
conflict with their own values."
The nonprofit Mozilla Foundation's appointment of Eich as
CEO on March 24 has attracted criticism from software
developers, including its employees who have publicly called for
Eich's resignation on social media.
Eich, the inventor of the programming language Javascript
and a Mozilla co-founder, donated $1,000 in 2008 in support of
California's Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in the
state until it was struck down by the Supreme Court in June.
Eich has in recent days apologized for the "pain" he caused
with his personal political views while vowing to uphold a
culture of equality as CEO, including maintaining Mozilla's
health benefits for same-sex couples.
OkCupid's move caught Mozilla by surprise.
"No matter who you are or who you love, everyone deserves
the same rights and to be treated equally," a spokesman Mozilla
said. "OkCupid never reached out to us to let us know of their
intentions, nor to confirm facts."
Three out of six Mozilla board members resigned late last
week, which the company said was not related to Eich's views on
gay marriage. The board was divided over whether to bring in an
outsider to helm Mozilla versus Eich, who had been serving as
interim CEO, The Wall Street Journal reported.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Chang)