Oklahoma regulators raise concerns on quake insurance rate hikes

| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY May 24 Oklahoma regulators
grappling with a massive increase in small earthquakes in the
state linked to growing oil and gas production said on Tuesday
they were concerned with spiking rates for earthquake insurance
coverage and diminishing competition among insurers.
At a public hearing on the rate hikes, Oklahoma Insurance
Commission officials warned they may begin requiring companies
to submit proposed rate hikes for prior Commission approval due
to heavy market concentration, a proposal opposed by insurance
industry representatives in attendance.
"We think that, at present in Oklahoma, the competition is
not sufficient or adequately regulated," said Gordon Amini, the
Commission's senior attorney.
Oklahoma, which used to have a couple of earthquakes above
magnitude 3.0 a year prior to 2009, is now struck with two a day
or more. Officials blame the increased seismic activity on oil
and natural gas disposal wells.
Most of the hundreds of quakes that now strike the state
each year have caused relatively little damage but homeowners
have been rushing to insure property.
The hearing comes as concerns about earthquake risk
exposure has prompted several insurers, including some market
share leaders, to either hike rates or stop covering
earthquakes.
As insurance levels rose, 12 companies filed rate increases
of between 4 percent and 300 percent since 2011, and "market
concentration has significantly increased," said the
Commission's chief of market regulation Brian Gabber.
While that is a small portion of the 119 companies actively
writing earthquake insurance in Oklahoma in 2016, the market
share held by the top seven players has grown to 66.5 percent in
2015 from 62.8 percent in 2012, data presented at the hearing
showed. The total number of companies writing earthquake
insurance had also fallen from 140 in 2014.
The Commission did not identify the 12 companies that had
raised rates but regulatory filings seen by Reuters show that as
No. 2 earthquake provider Farmers Insurance's market share
steadily increased to 17.5 percent in 2015, concerns about risk
exposure prompted it to hike premiums and deductibles in 2014
and 2015.
Travelers Indemnity, the No. 1 writer of earthquake
insurance between 2010 and 2012, saw its market share shrink
dramatically after it stopped offering new earthquake coverage
in 2014, a move filings show was based on concerns about
earthquake exposure. Travelers' retreat helped boost the market
shares of Farmers and market leader State Farm.
Since 2010, homeowners have filed 1,094 earthquake claims,
though most were not paid as often they were for less than their
deductibles.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Luc Cohen in Houston;
Editing by Terry Wade and Sandra Maler)