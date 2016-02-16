Oklahoma calls for more disposal wells to shut after quake

| OKLAHOMA CITY
OKLAHOMA CITY Feb 16 Oklahoma's oil and gas
regulator released a wide-ranging plan on Tuesday to scale back
use of wastewater injection wells in western Oklahoma, just days
after a 5.1 magnitude quake rocked the state.
Seven counties are affected by the plan, which is the
largest push yet in western Oklahoma to curb seismic activity
linked to wells to dispose of saltwater, a natural byproduct of
oil and gas work.
Saltwater disposal needs have grown in tandem with the
growth in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, in recent years.
The plan by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission includes a
voluntary order that covers 245 disposal wells over a
5,200-square mile (13,468-sq km) area. More than 40 percent of
injected volumes will be cut back.
Tim Baker, director of the commission's Oil and Gas
Conservation Division, said the directive had been in the works
since October due to a need for a larger, regional response. The
counties covered include some that have not yet experienced an
increase in earthquakes.
"This plan is aimed not only at taking further action in
response to past activity, but also to get out ahead of it and
hopefully prevent new areas from being involved," Baker said in
a statement.
The plan will be phased in over four stages in the next two
months, as sudden stoppages could actually create more seismic
events, Baker said.
The disposal wells into the Arbuckle formation are operated
by 36 companies, including Sandridge and Chesapeake
Energy.
Oklahoma was struck by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on
Saturday morning, the third-strongest quake ever recorded in the
state, which has experienced a surge in seismic activity in
recent years, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Concerns about the increase in earthquakes in Oklahoma led
to Governor Mary Fallin to use $1.4 million from the state's
emergency fund for earthquake research.
Baker said that money, as well as a grant from the Oklahoma
Energy Resources Board and the Groundwater Protection Council,
will help fund additional equipment and staff at the Corporation
Commission.
Oklahoma, which has been shutting in some wastewater wells
since August, has about 3,500 disposal wells.
(Reporting By Heide Brandes; Editing by Terry Wade and Sandra
Maler)