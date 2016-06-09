Olam acquires Alabama's biggest peanut sheller Brooks for $85 mln

SINGAPORE, June 9 Olam International
said on Thursday it has acquired Alabama's biggest peanut
sheller, Brooks Peanut Co (Brooks), for an enterprise value of
$85 million.
Olam's purchase of Brooks, which follows its acquisition of
U.S.-based peanut sheller McCleskey Mills Inc. in December 2014,
further integrates direct farm procurement and shelling for the
Singapore-listed firm.
Olam, which counts Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp as its largest
shareholders, is a leading player in a number of commodities
including cocoa, coffee and edible nuts.
