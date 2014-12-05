Olam International says to buy U.S. peanut sheller for $176 mln

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Agricultural firm Olam International Ltd said on Friday that it plans to acquire McCleskey Mills, Inc., a U.S. peanut sheller, for $176 million.
McCleskey Mills is the third-largest peanut sheller in the United States. The acquisition is consistent with Olam's strategy to invest in specific products, including edible nuts.
"We see a steady rise in production and exports in the future to meet the increased demand in emerging markets such as China and India," President of Olam's peanut business, Anupam Jindel, said in a statement.
"This provides a clear rationale to invest in U.S. peanut shelling operations and close out an existing gap in our supply chain." (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)
April 21 Tesla Inc founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk said his latest company Neuralink Corp is working to link the human brain with a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices.
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.