Old Mutual says to split up four main units

March 11 Anglo-South African financial services
company Old Mutual Plc said on Friday it would split up
its four main units -Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Old Mutual
Wealth, Nedbank Group and OM Asset Management
to unlock value.
The company said it expected the separation to be materially
completed by the end of 2018.
Old Mutual said its pretax adjusted operating profit for
2015 rose 4 percent in reported currency terms to 1.7 billion
pounds ($2.4 billion).
($1 = 0.7004 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)