Old Mutual says to split up four main units

March 11 Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual Plc said on Friday it would split up its four main units -Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Old Mutual Wealth, Nedbank Group and OM Asset Management to unlock value.

The company said it expected the separation to be materially completed by the end of 2018.

Old Mutual said its pretax adjusted operating profit for 2015 rose 4 percent in reported currency terms to 1.7 billion pounds ($2.4 billion). ($1 = 0.7004 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

